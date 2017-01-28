British actor John Hurt, star of The Elephant Man, dead at 77: BBC

British actor John Hurt holding the Gold Giraldillo Award as a tribute to his career during the Sevilla European film festival in the Andalusian capital of Seville, on Nov 7, 2009. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in The Elephant Man and his supporting role in Midnight Express, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday (Jan 28). He was 77.

Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

The BBC, citing the actor's agent, said Hurt had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported.

