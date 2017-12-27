LONDON • When Prince Harry got engaged to Meghan Markle, Emma Bridgewater, a British ceramics manufacturer, sold out 1,000 commemorative mugs online within 24 hours at £20 (S$36) each.

From crockery emblazoned with official portraits to solar-powered toys with the Queen's characteristic wave, Britain's monarchy is big business. And that royal economy, usually catering to tourists and enthusiasts, kicks into high gear around major events.

"It's a flash of colour in a rather grey world," said Ms Bridgewater, the eponymous founder of the ceramics company.

Britain's royal family will contribute an estimated £1.8 billion to the country's economy this year, according to Brand Finance, a consulting firm. The bulk of that was £550 million from tourism.

Brand Finance estimates that travellers in town for Prince Harry's wedding, scheduled for spring, will bring an additional £500 million.

Roughly one-tenth of that amount is expected to come from merchandise sales.

When Prince William married in 2011, high-end British department store Fortnum & Mason sold a Wedding Breakfast Blend tea from Kenya, where he proposed.

Amusement park Legoland made a brick replica of Buckingham Palace, complete with the bride, groom and well-wishers.

Pizza delivery chain Papa John's even turned their faces into a pizza.

Ms Bridgewater has another mug and tea towel planned for the wedding next year, as well as a mug to celebrate the third child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge (the former Kate Middleton), due in April.

Tour operators and travel agencies are also gearing up.

British Tours is putting together potential itineraries. The company already runs Kate And William tours, which follow the footsteps of the royal couple, visiting the town where they went to college and Westminster Abbey, where they married.

Ms Olivia Basic, a tour planner at the company, said the themed tours for Prince Harry and Markle could include upscale nightclubs where the former - known in his earlier years for partying heavily - had been spotted. Others offer a chance to catch a glimpse of the wedding.

Two days after his engagement was announced, luxury travel company Noteworthy started scouting locations near the wedding site, St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Noteworthy is looking to replicate a similar experience during Prince William's wedding.

Back then, it hired a place opposite Westminster Abbey so that clients - 80 of whom paid £500 each - could watch the bride and groom as they arrived and left the church.

It has already secured a location for guests to watch Prince Harry's wedding, but managing director Nicola Butler declined to say where.

She said, however, that it had a view over Windsor Castle's Henry VIII Gate and was "a space that a high-net-worth individual from the US would be comfortable in".

NYTIMES