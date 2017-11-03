Hollywood director Brett Ratner sues rape accuser

Director Brett Ratner during the 89th Academy Awards, Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb 26, 2017.
Director Brett Ratner during the 89th Academy Awards, Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb 26, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
7 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Director Brett Ratner has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman who claimed in a Facebook post that he had raped her some 12 years ago.

On Wednesday (Nov 1), he sued Ms Melanie Kohler, accusing her of"deliberately false and malicious accusations" that had caused him personal and professional injury, according to the complaint filed in a district court in Hawaii.

Her lawyer said: "Mr Ratner and his lawyers can try to erase the truth through threats and intimidation but courts decide cases based on the facts and the law. So our message to Mr Ratner and his lawyer is short and simple: See you in court."

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that six women had accused Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct.

