Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie has 'no self-regulating mechanism', files again to keep divorce papers private

NEW YORK - Brad Pitt has hit out at estranged wife Angelina Jolie for revealing details about their six children and filed new documents to keep the proceedings of their ongoing divorce private.

People magazine and CNN reported on Dec 22 that, in these court documents obtained by the news bodies, Pitt says Jolie has "no self-regulating mechanism" to keep sensitive information private.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star claims that Jolie "exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals", according to People. The documents also state his assertion that Jolie "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest", the magazine reported.

The documents were filed two weeks after Pitt was denied a request for an emergency hearing to seal the divorce documents, CNN said. Their next court hearing is scheduled for January.

This is the latest salvo fired in a bitter battle between both A-list actors since Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences.

Amid news reports that this was prompted by Pitt's abusive behaviour towards the children, the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating the actor. There were allegations that he mistreated 15-year-old Maddox in September on a flight from France to Los Angeles.

In November, the FBI said Pitt had been cleared and no charges filed.

Jolie seeks sole custody of their six children aged eight to 15 while Pitt seeks joint custody. Under a temporary custody arrangement, Pitt is allowed supervised visits with the children who are under Jolie's physical custody, CNN said.