Boyzone returns to Singapore for 25th anniversary concert

SINGAPORE- Irish boyband Boyzone are making a comeback with a stop in Singapore on Aug 21.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, the group, comprising Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch, will be performing at the Indoor Stadium. It was in 1993 that auditions for a new Irish boyband were held, with Boyzone releasing their first album, Said And Done, the following year.

Tickets from $98 to $188 will go on sale at 10am on April 13 via www.sportshubtix.sg. They will also be available via Singpost outlets, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and over the telephone at 3158-7888.

The group, which has racked up five No. 1 albums and sold more than 25 million records worldwide, was hugely popular in the 1990s and is behind smash hits such as Picture Of You and Baby Can I Hold You.

They have plans to release a new album this year.

Boyzone were last here in 2015 to celebrate their 20th anniversary on the BZ20 The Anniversary Tour, which started in 2013 and ended earlier this year.