Botched trailer for The Mummy takes the Internet by storm

A trailer for The Mummy starring Tom Cruise was mistakenly uploaded to YouTube with half the sound effects missing and has spread like wildfire across the Internet.

The IMAX trailer for Universal’s upcoming reboot of the movie, which looks pretty close to the normal trailer, features the actors’ vocal tracks, a bit of ambient noise, and not a lot else.

It was quickly yanked from IMAX's YouTube account on Monday night (Dec 19) but not before the Internet had a firm hold of it, declaring it hilarious, bizarre, awkward and a "work of art".

https://t.co/kdmS3CGgJG an IMAX trailer for the mummy where it seems to be playing only 1 sound channel — Ryan Murphy 🎮 (@_Ectar) December 20, 2016

Amazingly, the first part of the trailer only features the actors' voices. The exploding planes, swarms of birds, and smashing windows shown in the action-packed trailer are totally inaudible.

Without the plane engine roars, explosions, or rushing air, what's left is a small collection of weird people noises - grunts, yelps, and screams.

Sadly, however, the versions of the trailer which made it to all four corners of the Internet were on Tuesday (Dec 20) being pulled by YouTube and Twitter.

"Almost finished that Mummy IMAX trailer, boss."

"All the audio tracks are there?"

"I think? Maybe?"

"Maybe's fine."https://t.co/1VdacQzLiZ — Darren Wells (@darrenwells) December 20, 2016

The trailer though sparked some artistic licence, with the grunts and screams added to other movies for effect.

Here is the (error-free) Universal Pictures version:

It is not the first time a studio has accidentally shared footage without finished sound effects. A clip from Everest was released last year (2015) without any sound outside of the dialogue.

Led by Tom Cruise, The Mummy is the first of a slated series of rebooted monster flicks, alongside Dracula, The Wolfman, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Van Helsing.

The Mummy is slated to be on screens in June 2017.