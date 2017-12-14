Bon Jovi and British band Dire Straits are among the newest members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(REUTERS) - Livin' on a Prayer rockers Bon Jovi, British bands Dire Straits and the Moody Blues, the late Nina Simone, and The Cars will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The rock-heavy 2018 list marks a return to the roots of the US Hall of Fame, which for the past two years has broadened its base to welcome rap artists like the late Tupac Shakur and N.W.A.

Bon Jovi, led by Jon Bon Jovi, formed in 1983 in New Jersey and remain one of the biggest acts in the US music industry, releasing albums every couple of years.

Dire Straits, led by guitarist Mark Knopfler, burst to fame in 1979 and enjoyed a succession of hits in the 1980s including Money for Nothing.

Progressive 1960s rockers Moody Blues are best known for hits like classical rock fusion Nights in White Satin, and Go Now.

After several changes of line-up, the band is due to embark in January on a US tour to mark the 50th anniversary of its album "Days of Future Passed."

The Cars, formed in Boston in the late 1970s, produced hits like Drive and Just What I Needed before breaking up in 1988.

And singer-songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone died in 2003 at age 70 after finding fame in the 1960s with songs like To Be Young, Gifted and Black and Mississippi Goddam.

The inductees were voted on by music fans and 900 music industry experts and will be officially inducted at the halls headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio on April 14.