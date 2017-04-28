Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna dies aged 70: A look at 5 of his significant films

Indian actor Vinod Khanna, who died aged 70 from cancer on Thursday (April 27), made his debut in the late 1960s and acted in more than 140 films, in a variety of roles ranging from scheming villain to military officer. He received accolades such as Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 and Zee Cine Award For Lifetime Achievement in 2007.

Here are five significant films from his 47-year-old entertainment career.

1. Man Ka Meet (1969)

Khanna made his acting debut in this film produced by Sunil Dutt and directed by Adurthi Subba Rao and plays Pran, a villainous young man.

2. Haath Ki Safai (1974)

Khanna wins his first acting trophy, the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award, for his role as crime boss in this drama produced by I.A. Nadiadwala and directed by Prakash Mehra.

3. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

In this blockbuster comedy produced and directed by Manmohan Desai, Khanna plays Inspector Amar Khanna, one of three brothers who were separated during childhood, raised in three different faiths and meeting again as adults. The film also stars Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, Khanna's close friend and screen rival.

4. Dabangg (2010)

In one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time, Khanna plays the stepfather of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in this crime drama. The film has won multiple prizes, including 10 at the IIFA Awards, nine at the Zee Cine Awards, seven at the Screen Awards and six at the Filmfare Awards.

5. Dilwale (2015)

Khanna's last silver screen appearance is in the role gang boss Randheer Bakshi in this box-office romantic-action film. Like in Dabangg, he is the on-screen father of another modern Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan.