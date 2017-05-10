Blondie having fun on Billboard chart

Blondes - or Blondie in this case - have more Fun.

The American group, led by Debbie Harry, 71, were a new-wave icon in the 1970s and 1980s.

They continue to make waves with their new single Fun, from their just-released 11th studio album, cresting Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.

It is a reward from the band's decision to test new waters by working with younger musicians, noted The Guardian.

The new album, called Pollinator, has contributions from current chart-busters such as Charli XCX and Sia.

Harry and the gang are also not averse to touring, even if the separation from loved ones is not fun at their age.

They will roll out the Rage And Rapture Tour with co-headliner Garbage on July 5.

Some cynics may see that as a ploy to milk the nostalgia craze.

But not Harry, who tells Billboard magazine: "Agents and promoters try to make pairings that guarantee them a certain amount of ticket sales.

"We don't have so much to do with their thinking, but it wasn't a problem deciding to tour with Garbage because they're fantastic. We've known Shirley (Manson) since she was singing with Goodbye Mr Mackenzie in Scotland many years ago, when she was just a kid."

Blondie, whose hits include Heart Of Glass (1978), The Tide Is High (1980) and Maria (1999), have sold more than 40 million albums.