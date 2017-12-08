Black artists top Forbes' highest-paid musicians

LOS ANGELES • Black artists Sean "Diddy" Combs, Beyonce, Drake and The Weeknd were ranked the world's highest-paid musicians on Wednesday.

Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Combs earned an estimated US$130 million (S$175 million) for the year, according to Forbes, mostly from his Bad Boy Family Reunion tour and the sale of his Sean Jean clothing line.

His fellow American Beyonce was ranked second, with earnings estimated at US$105 million from her Formation world tour and hit album Lemonade, while Canadians Drake (US$94 million) and The Weeknd (US$92 million) rounded out the top four. British band Coldplay earned an estimated US$88 million to take the No. 5 spot.

Forbes compiled the list after estimating pre-tax income for the 12 months from June 2016 to 2017, based on interviews with managers, agents, lawyers, interviews and data from Pollstar, the Recording Industry Association of America and Nielsen.

Last year's top two artists - Taylor Swift and boyband One Direction - both slipped out of the top 10 this year.

REUTERS