Bill Cosby's lawyers say accuser Andrea Constand is a 'con artist'

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Defence lawyers for Bill Cosby hammered away at his main accuser's account on Monday, focusing on her cellphone records that they suggested contradicted her story.

Ms Andrea Constand said she had called him as she drove to his home in January 2004 when she claimed he sexually assaulted her.

"Can you find one single call for the whole month of January to his Elkins Park number?" Mr Thomas Mesereau, a lawyer for Cosby asked as she reviewed the records.

"I might have been mistaken," Ms Constand replied.

She remained outwardly calm during two hours of cross-examination in the sexual assault retrial, fending off queries on topics that the defence brought forward to indicate she had converted a consensual sexual encounter with Cosby into a criminal assault in order to score a big payday.

The defence pointed to the phone records as evidence that she had kept in touch with Cosby in the following weeks at a level at odds with her account of having been assaulted. They said she had called him more than 70 times in the weeks after the encounter.

Ms Constand, who was director of operations for the Temple University women's basketball team at the time, said she was calling only on matters of business at the university, where he was a powerful trustee.

In many cases, she said she was only returning his calls, perhaps to alert him to a basketball game, and that her contacts were not evidence of any romance.

Defence lawyers had similarly attacked her credibility in June when the first trial on these charges against Cosby ended in a mistrial after jurors became deadlocked.

His new crop of lawyers has been more aggressive in portraying her this time as a desperate "con artist" who schemed to get money from a rich but lonely man.