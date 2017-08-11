Big scare for Britney Spears after a man barges onto stage

LAS VEGAS - Britney Spears was terrified when a fan barged onto the stage at her show in Las Vegas on Wednesday (Aug 9).

Fox News reported that fan video footage showed that Spears, 35, became aware of the intrusion only when three bodyguards came to surround her.

"Is everything okay?

What's going on?" she asked.

Police said the man is now being held in a detention centre.

Fans tweeted that Spears later returned to the stage to finish the rest of the show .