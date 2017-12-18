Big Bang's Taeyang to marry actress Min Hyo Rin in February

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD) - Taeyang of Big Bang will marry actress Min Hyo Rin early next year. YG Entertainment, which represents the singer, confirmed that the two would hold their nuptials in February before his expected enlistment for mandatory military service in the first half of next year.

The two confirmed they were dating in May 2015.

Min, 29, appeared in Taeyang's music video for 1AM in June 2014.

The video, which includes passionate kissing scenes, is based on a storyline in which the characters portrayed by Taeyang and Min yearn for each other after a break-up.

During a press event for his latest album White Night in August, Taeyang, 29, professed his love for Min saying: "She is the person I love the most, and my biggest muse."