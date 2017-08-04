Bieber breaks his silence

NEW YORK • His fans are called Beliebers, but Justin Bieber admitted that he has recently been short of belief in himself.

Breaking his silence two weeks after he cancelled the 14 remaining dates - including an Oct 7 gig in Singapore - of his Purpose World Tour, the singer posted on Instagram on Wednesday: "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times. I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them.

"I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life."

But the 23-year-old - who is reportedly starting his own church - intends to rise above such storms, reported E! Online.

"I'm aware I'm never gonna be perfect and I'm gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them. I want you all to know this tour... has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world."

Bieber intends to continue singing, but in a healthier way. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."

Bieber is seeking comfort from old flame Selena Gomez, a source told entertainment portal In Touch.

"He called Selena several times when he decided to cancel his tour... He said he wants to spend time with old friends and rest."

The two singers confirmed that they were an item in 2011 before parting ways in 2014.