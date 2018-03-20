Beyonce's daughter charms at charity auction

LOS ANGELES • Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of pop diva Beyonce and hip-hop artist Jay-Z, is only six years old, but she was a cool picture of self-assuredness last Saturday, when she bid for works at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles.

The event was organised by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise funds for a non-profit art and performance complex.

Blue Ivy drew a lot of attention when she made an initial bid - at US$17,000 (S$25,000) - for an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier, the actor.

When she raised her offer to US$19,000, E! Online reported that her music mogul father's playful attempts to stop her from continuing to bid elicited much laughter.

But actor-comedian Tyler Perry fended her off with a US$20,000 winning bid.

Pumped up by the excitement of the chase, she then made a bid for an art piece made of deconstructed law and medical books.

This time, she prevailed, with a final offer of US$10,000 for Composed, described by the auction website as a work by Samuel Levi Jones.