Beyonce thrills Coachella crowd with Destiny's Child reunion

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Beyonce returned spectacularly to the stage over the weekend with a joyous, homecoming-themed party at the Coachella festival where she delighted fans with a rare reunion of her former trio Destiny's Child.

Before some 100,000 people in the southern California desert, she headlined the second night of the premier music festival, ending a year-long hiatus from live music as she gave birth to twins.

Beyonce showed no sign of slowing down after her maternity leave, singing and strutting her stuff with little break for two hours.

Her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z, popped up on stage towards the end of her set to join in their song Deja Vu.

Fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyonce for three of the trio's songs, including Say My Name. It was their first reunion since Beyonce's Super Bowl half-time show in 2013.

Beyonce referred to her bandmates as her "sisters" - and was also joined on stage by her real sister, Solange Knowles.

Beyonce voiced pride that she was the first black woman to headline Coachella. She is one of the few women to top the bill of any major festival, a sign of lingering male dominance of the music industry.