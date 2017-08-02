Beyonce reportedly considering investing in Houston Rockets NBA team

NEW YORK (Bloomberg) - Pop superstar Beyonce is mulling over an investment in the National Basketball Association's Houston Rockets team.

Rockets owner Les Alexander said last month he was selling the team amid a surge in franchise values across sports.

It is common for celebrities to make small investments in sports teams.

Beyonce's husband, Jay Z, once held a less than 1 per cent stake in basketball's Brooklyn Nets.

Pop star Justin Timberlake, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, owns a piece of basketball's Grizzlies.

Tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Jennifer Lopez, are investors in football's Miami Dolphins.

Actor Will Ferrell has a stake in Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club.

Whoever winds up getting the Rockets might sell what are called limited partnerships, which help the principal investor to recoup some investment without giving up control of the franchise.

Beyonce, who has performed wearing a Rockets jersey, would add superstar sizzle to any ownership group, likely helping the team with local and international marketing.