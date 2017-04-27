Beyonce offers scholarships to female students

Two American schools which have drawn Singaporean students - Parsons School of Design in New York and Berklee College of Music in Boston - are getting financial support from Beyonce.

The pop superstar is marking the first anniversary of her hit Lemonade album with one scholarship each to four American schools, with the other two being Howard University in Washington, DC, and Spelman College in Atlanta.

A statement posted on Tuesday on Beyonce's website said the Formation Scholars awards will be given to female students - incoming, current or graduate - who are pursuing a course in the creative arts, music, literature or AfricanAmerican studies in the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

The statement added that the awards are intended to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident".

CNN said Spelman College has indicated that the award is worth US$25,000 (S$35,000) on its website.