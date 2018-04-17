Beyonce donates $130,000 for scholarships at black colleges

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - On the back of wide praise for her two-hour performance at the Coachella music festival, Beyonce on Monday said she was offering US$100,000 (S$130,000) in scholarship money to students at four historically black colleges and universities.

The Homecoming Scholars Award Programme for the 2018-19 academic year will give away US$25,000 to a student at Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce University in Ohio, Tuskegee University in Alabama and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

Beyonce's performance at Coachella on Saturday was billed as a homage to education and black American culture.

"We honour all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students," said a statement from her BeyGood foundation.

Last year, the 36-year-old established a merit scholarship programme to support young women.