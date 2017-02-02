Beyonce and Jay Z expecting twins

Pop icon Beyonce and rapper husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

The 35-year-old Lemonade singer made the announcement on Instagram.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she said, posting a photo of herself pregnant and wearing a veil.

Beyonce signed the pic, "The Carters," using Jay Z's real last name.

Beyonce and Jay Z are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, born in 2012.

In 2013, Beyonce spoke to ABC News and told Amy Robach that she definitely "would like more children."

"I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister," she added of little sister Solange Knowles.

She added in that interview that she's "very protective" of her daughter Blue Ivy, said ABC.

"I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life… in the back of my mind, she's my priority. And life is completely different now. So I'm - I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that's to be her mother," she said.