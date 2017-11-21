Beyonce ahead of Adele, Taylor Swift with $143 million earnings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Beyonce's hit album Lemonade and world tour made her the highest-paid woman in music in 2017, according to an annual Forbes list on Monday, edging out Britain's Adele and Taylor Swift.

The R&B singer earned US$105 million (S$143 million) from record sales and Formation concert tour.

She also has her own Ivy Park fashion line and other business interests.

Adele, whose 25 album broke first-week US sales records in 2015 and who completed her first major tour since 2011, took second place with an estimated US$69 million, despite having no major endorsements for other products.

Swift, who topped last year's list with US$170 million in estimated earnings, raked in US$44 million this time despite having finished her 1989 world tour.

The singer is expected to see her earnings rise significantly in the next 12 months courtesy of her new album Reputation - the best-selling album of 2017 - and an upcoming tour.

Canadian superstar Celine Dion took the No.4 spot, earning some US$42 million after taking a break from her Las Vegas residency following the death of her husband last year.