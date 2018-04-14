Benedict Cumberbatch drops by Kampong Glam, Karen Gillan on her way to Singapore

SINGAPORE - English actor Benedict Cumberbatch dropped by Kampong Glam on Saturday (April 14).

The Malay Heritage Centre shared a photo of the 41-year-old actor, dressed in a blue tee that seemed soaked through, at the Sultan Gate cultural centre.

He had chanced upon the Pasar Ugi event, showcasing a free marketplace of Bugis food, textiles, crafts and cultural booths that ran from 10am to 6.30pm on Saturday.

The Pasar Ugi programme is one of many in the Singapore Heritage Festival, which runs islandwide from April 6 to April 22.

Cumberbatch, who stars as Stephen Strange or Doctor Strange in the Marvel films, is set to meet fans at Marina Bay Sands in a red carpet event on April 16.

He will be alongside fellow Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr and Karen Gillan and director Joe Russo at the promotional visit, in lieu of the upcoming April 25 release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Karen Gillan, 30, who plays blue-skinned Nebula in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, had posted a photo on Instagram on Friday, showing herself sitting atop a luggage bag.

"SG bound," she wrote simply.