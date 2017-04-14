Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still splitting up, and have officially filed for divorce: Reports

LOS ANGELES - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's split is still on, after all.

The Hollywood A-list couple have officially filed for divorce about two years after they announced plans to end their marriage, despite rumours last month about their reconciliation.

The filing was first reported by celebrity news website TMZ.com on Thursday (April 13), and confirmed by People magazine.

Affleck and Garner, both 44, filed petitions that mirrored each other's and without attorneys, which suggested a synchronised strategy, said the reports.

They are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, who will be five this month.

People quoted a source as saying: "They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first."

The actors married in 2005, and announced their split a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. Last month, when Affleck said he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, he specially thanked his "co-parent", Garner.