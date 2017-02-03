Beckhams paid taxes of $39k a day

LONDON • Celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham paid the taxman nearly £22,000 (S$39,000) a day in 2015, government figures have revealed.

The former footballer, 41, and fashion designer channel their income through Beckham Brand Holdings, the financial figures of which are filed with British business registration agency Companies House. Beckham Brand Holdings encompasses both her fashion label and his image rights.

Their accounts show that their firm made a total of £47.2 million over the course of the year, according to Sky News.

In total, £36.9 million came from the fashion business, while £10.2 million was from the sale of the footballer's image rights.

The couple paid £7.9 million in tax - just under £22,000 a day - on the profits, leaving them with £39.5 million.

They each had an £11-million payday from their company - despite her fashion label incurring big losses, said the Mirror. Her high-end clothing brand is making multi-million-pound losses and is £21 million in debt, the Mirror said.

But his firm and the parent company have given guarantees to the bank that they will repay millions of borrowings if needed.

The Mirror said the couple paid themselves the same generous dividend over two years - equivalent to more than £30,000 a day - from Beckham Brand Holdings.

The profit total marks a significant jump from the £10 million Beckham Brand Holdings made the year before, said Sky, and the documents outline hopes for further growth in 2016 by expanding 42- year-old Victoria's fashion label, either through opening new stores or extending the range of products being offered to customers.

The business has already launched collaborations with Estee Lauder for a Victoria Beckham make-up collection and with United States retailer Target for an affordable clothing collection, due to go on sale in spring.

The couple married in 1999 and have four children.