David Beckham gets 'red card' from critics for his cameo in new King Arthur movie

LONDON (Reuters) - David Beckham has received some scathing reviews in the British press for his cameo in the film King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

However, director Guy Ritchie has given the former football star the thumbs up for his performance.

"I love him and I think he's great on screen. I find him very talented," Ritchie told Reuters at the film's European premiere.

Ritchie's take on the mediaeval legend follows King Arthur, played by Charlie Hunnam, who is robbed of his birthright. But once he pulls the Excalibur sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy.

Beckham plays the soldier Trigger in the sword-pulling scene.

Beckham "shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in," The Telegraph said in its review, adding that he had "sabotaged" the scene.

"It's a misguided, fist-biter of a performance," Empire said.

The movie also stars Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou.