Bananarama reuniting with concert tour of Britain: 1980s music acts coming to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Bananarama announced on Monday (April 24) they will be reuniting for their first concert tour ever.

The original trio of Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward were known for their 1980s hits Venus, I Heard A Rumour and Love In The First Degree.

When the band came to Singapore for the Retrolicious Reunion! in 2013, only two members, Woodward and Dallin, performed.

This time, the hottest British girl group of the 1980s will be touring Britain. Their 15-date tour starts in Glasgow on Nov 12.

Here in Singapore, fans of three 1980s music acts can look forward to their concerts this year:

1. Megadeth



PHOTO: AFP



American metal veterans Megadeth will perform in Singapore on May 2.

Their Dystopia World Tour is not retrospective, but features songs from their latest studio album Dystopia (2016), which took the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The band also picked up a Best Metal Performance Grammy.

Performing date: May 2, 8pm at Kallang Theatre

Interesting fact: Band frontman Dave Mustaine formed Megadeth after leaving Metallica

Chart-topping songs:

Holy Wars... The Punishment Due (1990)

Dystopia (2016)

2. Duran Duran



PHOTO: LUSHINGTON



Duran Duran join US acts Ariana Grande and The Chainsmokers at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix this year.

The British pop veterans, who are known for their synth-pop sound, had a string of hits in the 1980s and a resurgence in the 1990s.

Performing dates: The F1 race takes place from Sept 15 to 17

Interesting fact: The band's name came from the character Dr Durand Durand in the 1968 sci-fi film Barbarella.

Chart-topping songs:

A View To A Kill (1985)

Ordinary World (1993)

3. Belinda Carlisle



PHOTO: MADAM WONG'S



The 58-year-old singer has made Singapore one of the stops on The Heaven 30th Anniversary Tour.

Her classic album Heaven On Earth, released in 1987, was her most successful album. Three singles from the release made it to the Top 10 charts in the United States.

Before she went solo, Carlisle was the lead singer of a very successful 1980s rock band The Go-Go's.

Performing dates: Nov 11, 8pm, at The Star Theatre

Interesting fact: Carlisle is also a home-goods designer, and her collection, called Belindia, was inspired by her travels in India

Chart-topping songs:

Heaven Is A Place On Earth (1987)

Summer Rain (1989)