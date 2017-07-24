Baby Driver's Edgar Wright on Venice film panel

ROME (AFP) - Filmmakers Michel Franco and Edgar Wright and actress Rebecca Hall will sit on the jury at the 74th Venice Film Festival, organisers said Sunday.

Also among the panellists at one of the most prestigious events in the film calendar will be Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, Australian critic David Statton and Taiwan-born filmmaker Yonfan.

Organisers had already announced that the festival, which opens on August 30, will kick off with Oscar-winning US director Alexander Payne's latest movie Downsizing, and that compatriot Annette Bening will head the Mostra jury.

Mexican-born Franco is best known for his feature length drama After Lucia, which was nominated for the best foreign language film Oscar in 2012.

British filmmaker Wright has worked on several comedies including acclaimed action caper Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, as well as science fiction offering The World's End with Martin Freeman.

British actress Rebecca Hall has worked with director megastars Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and Woody Allen and appeared alongside Ben Affleck in 2010's The Town.