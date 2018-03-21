Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch in Singapore in April

SINGAPORE - Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Nebula are coming to town, as Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan and director Joe Russo will be in Singapore to meet fans next month (April).

All that has been revealed thus far is that they will be walking the red carpet at a public fan event on April 16 within the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort, but the exact time and venue will only be announced online at MarinaBaySands.com/Avengers on April 2.

Thisis to promote the release of the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War movie, in which all of Marvel's most iconic superheroes come together once more, this time to battle the powerful villain Thanos.

In a press statement, Mr Mahesh Samat, executive vice president and managing director of The Walt Disney Company (South Asia), said: "This is the 10th year of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we are happy to bring our South Asia fans even closer to their heroes. This region has an ever-expanding fan base for Marvel."

The last time Marvel comic book heroes visited Singapore was in 2016, when actors Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan made a stop here to promote Captain America: Civil War. Director Russo had also been a part of the press tour then.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore on April 25.