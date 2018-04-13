Avengers: Infinity War cast land in Seoul

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Cast members of Marvel Studio's Avengers: Infinity War were in Seoul on Thursday (April 12) to promote the latest entry in the Marvel universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland and Pom Klementieff who respectively play Doctor Strange, Loki, Spiderman and Mantis attended a media event in Seoul where they shared their thoughts on the Marvel movie series.

Tom Holland spoke about how incredible it was be part of the cast after having previously been a fan of the Marvel movies.

French actress Pom Klementieff spoke about how lucky she felt to be working with the cast after watching the first Iron Man movie years before.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit cinemas in South Korea on April 25.