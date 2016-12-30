Are J Lo and Drake an item?

LOS ANGELES • A picture Jennifer Lopez and Drake both posted on Instagram had the Internet abuzz on Wednesday morning.

The uncaptioned photo of the singers cuddling left people asking if they were indeed a pair, following sightings of them together this month.

Lending some credence to that was news over the weekend that Drake's on-off love, Rihanna, 28, had unfollowed Lopez, her long-time pal, on Twitter.

It appears that Lopez, 47, had broken some "girl code" about not dating a fellow musician's ex-beau.

But celebrity website TMZ brushed off any talk of a Drake-Lopez romance, saying the photo was "genius marketing", as the two artists had recently announced they were working together on new music.

The Drake-Lopez rumours circulated this month when the rapper, 30, showed up twice at Lopez's Las Vegas show, People magazine reported.

On Dec 19, Drake booked an entire restaurant in West Hollywood for both of them and 20 of their friends. He was also pictured holding Lopez's diamond-studded cap at one of her Las Vegas shows two weeks ago.