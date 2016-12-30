Are J Lo and Drake an item?

The Instagram photo of rapper Drake and singer Jennifer Lopez in an embrace left many wondering if the two are dating.
The Instagram photo of rapper Drake and singer Jennifer Lopez in an embrace left many wondering if the two are dating.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ JENNIFER LOPEZ
Published
45 min ago

LOS ANGELES • A picture Jennifer Lopez and Drake both posted on Instagram had the Internet abuzz on Wednesday morning.

The uncaptioned photo of the singers cuddling left people asking if they were indeed a pair, following sightings of them together this month.

Lending some credence to that was news over the weekend that Drake's on-off love, Rihanna, 28, had unfollowed Lopez, her long-time pal, on Twitter.

It appears that Lopez, 47, had broken some "girl code" about not dating a fellow musician's ex-beau.

But celebrity website TMZ brushed off any talk of a Drake-Lopez romance, saying the photo was "genius marketing", as the two artists had recently announced they were working together on new music.

The Drake-Lopez rumours circulated this month when the rapper, 30, showed up twice at Lopez's Las Vegas show, People magazine reported.

On Dec 19, Drake booked an entire restaurant in West Hollywood for both of them and 20 of their friends. He was also pictured holding Lopez's diamond-studded cap at one of her Las Vegas shows two weeks ago.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 30, 2016, with the headline 'Are J Lo and Drake an item?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping