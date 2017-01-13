Apple plans for original content: The Wall Street Journal

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Apple is taking its chances in Hollywood.

The Wall Street Journal reports the company is planning to develop original television shows and movies.

The move aimed at offsetting slowing sales of iPhones and iPads.

The Journal says Apple has been shopping for rights to scripted television programs. It also has been trying to hire experienced executives to promote its content.

The company did not respond to our request for comment.

"Creating your own content is inherently a very risky behavior, which doesn't necessarily fit Apple's most recent business ventures and the way they behave, but I believe that Apple is a very consumer-focused company that really understands consumers, and, if there is a company that isn't in original content that would get into it, Apple could be one of the companies that could be successful," said Moor Insights & Strategy associate analyst Anshel Sag.

Apple's new programming would be available to subscribers of its US$10-a-month (S$14.30) streaming-music service.