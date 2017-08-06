Apple Music polishes its appeal with Carpool Karaoke series

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Want to hear Alicia Keys serenading a woman at a launderette? That and other scenarios are some of the reasons Apple hopes viewers will pay for Apple Music as it launches new show Carpool Karaoke: The Series.
It hopes that a recognisable show and slew of A-list celebrities will help the world's largest technology company stand out in a saturated television market.
Carpool Karaoke is based on the popular segment from CBS' The Late, Late Show With James Corden, in which the talk-show host joins guests such as Adele in sing-a-longs while driving.
Apple Music costs US$9.99 (S$13.60) a month for an individual membership and has 27 million subscribers.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Corden, who appears in some episodes of Carpool Karaoke, said partnering the technology company was a "no-brainer". The series offered a chance to include celebrities whom he said had asked to do the segment on The Late, Late Show.