Apple lands Aniston-Witherspoon TV show

LOS ANGELES • Apple has secured a TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, two of the most successful actresses of their generation, in the clearest sign yet of the tech giant's intent to make a big splash in Hollywood.

It announced on Wednesday that it had landed the rights to the new drama, centred on a morning TV show. It has agreed to two seasons of 10 episodes each, a hefty commitment, and beat other contenders such as Netflix and Showtime.

Apple, which has a US$1-billion (S$1.36-billion) war chest to compete for TV projects, had already acquired the rights to revive Steven Spielberg's 1980s anthology series Amazing Stories. But this project is far splashier - Witherspoon is coming off a major success with HBO limited series Big Little Lies, for which she was a star and an executive producer. And the project will mark the big return to TV of former Friends star Aniston.

Few details are known about the series. It does not have a title and no scripts have been handed in.

It will be executive produced by Aniston and her Echo Films, along with Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine company. HBO former head of drama Michael Ellenberg will also be an executive producer.

Jay Carson, Hillary Clinton's former press secretary and a supervising producer of House Of Cards, will be the series' showrunner. And CNN's Brian Stelter, who wrote a book about morning television, Top Of The Morning, will be a consultant.

