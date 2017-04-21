Angelababy’s baby born by surrogate?

BEIJING • Could Angelababy, looking as sylph-like as ever, really have given birth to a baby boy?

Speculation that the actress’ son with actor Huang Xiaoming was born via surrogate is in the spotlight, after China’s No. 1 Paparazzo Zhuo Wei microblog weighed in on the online discussion on Wednesday, said NetEase website.

After a netizen asked whether Angelababy’s child was carried by a surrogate mother as rumoured, microblogger Zhuo answered on Weibo: “As far as I know, it wasn’t, it’s a ‘biological’ child.”

Angelababy’s official microblog joined the conversation, tongue in cheek. It reposted Zhuo’s answer, saying: “Rumours are rumours. We thank Teacher Zhuo for the clarification in the first half of his sentence, but we do not accept the misleading quotation marks in the second half of his sentence.”

It added a friendly-sounding reminder: “If your post is reposted more than 500 times, you have to bear legal responsibility. We really ‘love you’.”

Angelababy, 28, and Huang, 39, welcomed their son in Hong Kong in January.



Angelababy looking good post-partum in January and leaving the hospital with her husband Huang Xiaoming and their son. PHOTO: APPLE DAILY



Shortly after their wedding in October 2015, she underwent a medical examination in Beijing to disprove a plastic surgery clinic’s claims that her looks were surgically enhanced.