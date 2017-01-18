Angelababy, Huang welcome a son

HONG KONG • Chinese entertainment's golden couple, Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming, welcomed a son in Hong Kong on Tuesday, they announced.

His company, Huang Xiaoming Studio, said on Weibo: "We want to share with you a happy moment: This morning, Angelababy gave birth to a son naturally, accompanied by Huang Xiaoming and family. The AH couple have a beautiful continuation of love. Henceforth, they are 1 + 1 = 3, which is probably what happiness looks like."

According to Apple Daily, Angelababy checked into a hospital on Monday after Huang and the couple's parents arrived in Hong Kong.

The couple had meant to choose a day for a caesarean birth, but Angelababy went into labour earlier than the original due date around Chinese New Year, said the report.

Huang is said to have been moved to tears at the birth.

The 27-year-old China-born, Hong Kong-based actress and the 39-year-old Chinese actor married in May 2015.