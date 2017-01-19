Andy Lau moved to Hong Kong hospital, looking alert but with wounded forehead

HONG KONG - Andy Lau was wheeled into Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on a stretcher on Thursday morning (Jan 19), after he was injured in a filming accident in Thailand.

The Heavenly King, who suffered a pelvic injury after being thrown off a horse while shooting a tea commercial on Tuesday, was flown back to Hong Kong by a medical plane that landed at midnight on Thursday, said Ming Pao Daily News.

He was sent to the hospital, with reporters in a dozen cars trailing behind, said the report. When he arrived at the hospital at about 1am, more than 100 journalists surrounded him. His wife Carol Choo followed him closely, said Apple Daily.

Lau, wearing a mask and a cap, looked alert but seemed to be in pain, said Ming Pao. Ming Pao said he also had a visible wound on his forehead.

In the statement to his fans that was posted on his official website on Wednesday, Lau said: "All is well with me. Please don't worry. Thanks for the wishes."