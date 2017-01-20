Andy Lau moved to HK hospital

HONG KONG • Andy Lau was wheeled into Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on a stretcher yesterday morning after he was injured in a filming accident in Thailand.

The actor and singer, who suffered a pelvic injury after being thrown off a horse while shooting a tea commercial on Tuesday, was flown back to Hong Kong by a medical plane that landed yesterday at midnight, said Ming Pao Daily News.

He was sent to the hospital, with reporters trailing behind in a dozen cars, said the report.

When he arrived at the hospital at about 1am, more than 100 journalists surrounded him.

His wife Carol Choo followed him closely, said Apple Daily.

Lau, wearing a mask and a cap, looked alert, but seemed to be in pain, said Ming Pao.

In statements to the press and his fans, the 55-year-old said he had sustained a pelvic injury after "a little accident". It is unclear whether it is a tear in the pelvic region, a fracture or a dislocation.

Ming Pao said he had a visible wound on his forehead too.

Apple Daily, quoting sources, said he had also injured his spine. It said he was taking painkillers and would have to rest for at least three months.

Dr Clarence Leung, clinical director of a spine surgery centre at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, told Apple Daily that injuries to the pelvis are "more stable" than those further up the spine. "But if it's serious and blood vessels are torn, it can cause internal bleeding," he added.

In the statement to his fans that was posted on his official website on Wednesday, Lau said: "All is well with me. Please don't worry. Thanks for the wishes."