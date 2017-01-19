Andy Lau hurt in horse-riding accident

Heavenly King Andy Lau fell off a horse during filming for a commercial in rural Thailand.
HONG KONG • Actor Andy Lau sustained a pelvic injury after falling off a horse in a filming accident in rural Thailand on Tuesday, said Apple Daily. But he is said to be okay.

The Heavenly King's commercial production company said in a statement yesterday: "Mr Andy Lau was shooting a commercial in Thailand on Jan 17, 2017, when he had a little accident and fell off a horse, resulting in a pelvic laceration. A medical team took care of him and all is well now. Please do not worry."

Apple Daily said Lau, 55, had set off on Monday for Thailand for the shoot.

The report, quoting a producer in Thailand, said the actor was filming a horse-riding scene in Khao Lak, three hours by car from Bangkok, when the animal went out of control, threw him off and stepped on his waist.

The shoot was halted and he was taken to a Thai hospital immediately, but because he was not mobile, he would have to fly back to Hong Kong on a medical plane for further treatment, the report added.

The superstar had recently wrapped up a promotional campaign for the Zhang Yimou action movie, The Great Wall.

Last Saturday, he was in the United States for the shoot of Hong Kong film-maker Adrian Kwan's Find Your Voice.

By Sunday, he had rushed back to Hong Kong to join stars such as actors Jet Li and Rosamund Kwan and singer Sammi Cheng at movie producer Tiffany Chen's 60th birthday bash.

