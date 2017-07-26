Andy Lau goes back to work on Aug 8

HONG KONG - Actor Andy Lau is officially going back to work next month, half a year after a horse riding accident put him out of action.

He will go on a publicity tour for the Stephen Fung action movie The Adventurers, beginning with a stop in Beijing on Aug 8, says Sing Tao Daily. He will also attend a press conference in Taiwan on Aug 10, and a premiere in Hong Kong on Aug 22, adds the report.

Lau, 55, was advised to rest for up to 11 months after suffering multiple fractures of his pelvis. He had been thrown off a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand in January.

But this month, before his return to work was announced, he was already promoting The Adventurers on his official website, says Sing Tao. He shared a photo of himself dubbing the movie, and a poster showing him in character, which he captioned: "Are you ready?"

He stars with French actor Jean Reno and Taiwanese actress Shu Qi in the film, which opens in Singapore on Aug 31.