Andy Lau awarded honorary degree by Hong Kong university

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau was awarded an honorary degree by a Hong Kong university on Thursday (Dec 14), Hong Kong and Chinese media reported.

The 56-year-old actor and singer was photographed in cap and gown at the 43rd graduation ceremony of the Hong Kong Shue Yan University, receiving his honorary Doctor of Letters.

Photos published in China Daily shows him pumping his fist on stage, and taking selfies with students.

Instead of delivering a lengthy acceptance speech, Lau said only: "Relax! I don't have a speech."

Shin Min Daily News reported that he arrived to hearty applause and cracked a joke: "Does this increase my pay? Will it help box office sales?"

When asked why he did not attend the event with his wife and daughter, Lau laughed and said: "Bring (my daughter) to mess things up? She needs to go to school the next day."

Lau has a five-year-old daughter named Hanna with Malaysian wife Carol Choo, 51.



Instead of delivering a lengthy acceptance speech, Andy Lau said only: "Relax! I don't have a speech." PHOTO: CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



He is noted for movies such as Infernal Affairs, which Hollywood remade into 2006 film The Departed.



Andy Lau poses for a wefie with a student as he arrives at the Hong Kong Shue Yan University. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The multi-award winner is also known as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop, alongside Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai.