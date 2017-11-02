Andie Chen, Kate Pang leave Mediacorp

Local celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang have left Mediacorp to focus on their online channel Kandie Family.

Chen, 32, said in a statement: "I have always placed my growth as an artist as the top priority in every career decision I make. This means making unique and seemingly illogical career choices at times.

"Setting up my own company will give me the freedom to pursue projects that I am passionate about and I believe this is the only way an artist can reach his full potential.

"I look forward to challenging myself in the days ahead with projects on stage, online, film and television. Not only as a performer, but also a producer and director."

He and Pang, 34, tied the knot in 2013 and have two children, aged three and one. Their Mediacorp contracts ended on Tuesday.

Chen's notable television dramas include Hero (2016) and The Journey: Our Homeland (2015) and he was nominated for three Star Awards this year, including for Best Actor for If Only I Could.

Pang won a Star Award for Best Newcomer in 2012 for A Tale Of 2 Cities and was nominated for Favourite Variety Host in 2013 as well as Best Programme Host last year for Face Off!.

Pang came to Singapore from Taiwan in 2011 and had originally intended to stay for two years. She has ended up staying for seven.

The couple move on to the next stage of their careers with the blessings of Mediacorp.

Ms Georgina Chang, head of The Celebrity Agency, said: "Kate and Andie are an extremely talented couple. We've enjoyed working with them and will continue to work with them on an ad-hoc basis... I know they will continue to do very well as artists and I wish them every success."

Chen added: "The end of my contract is by no means an end to my relationship with Mediacorp. We are still working on projects currently and will be working together regularly in the future."