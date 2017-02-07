American model Christie Brinkley, 63, gets back in bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Thirty-eight years after her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, 63-year-old American model and actress Christie Brinkley is gracing the magazine again - this time with her two daughters.

Brinkley, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover debut in 1979, shared a photo of the picture spread on her Instagram page on Tuesday (Feb 7).

She wrote: "I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side (who's) going to be looking at me!"

Dressed in a black cut-out swimsuit and with her blonde hair loose, Brinkley poses with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

Joel is Brinkley's daughter with musician Billy Joel, while Cook's dad is architect Peter Cook. Brinkley split from Cook, her fourth husband, in 2008.

Her daughters encouraged her to get back in her bikini, Brinkley told People.com in a report on Monday (Feb 6).

"My first thought was, 'At my age? No way!'" she told People Magazine. "When I turned 30, I was like, 'This is the last time I'm posing in a bathing suit!' When this issue comes out, I'll be 63. I thought, 'Those days are over.' But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, 'One last go!'"

Brinkley was known for her three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981, which was unheard of back then.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brinkley appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975 and 2004.

She told People Magazine that she hopes her return will help battle ageism in the industry, which makes "women feel very limited by their numbers".

"On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging," she said.