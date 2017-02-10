American Idol may be revived

Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr, the judges of the reality singing contest, American Idol 13.PHOTO: STAR WORLD
(NYTimes) - Even by the standards of an industry all too happy to revive canceled shows, this is exceptionally fast.

NBC is in discussions to potentially bring back American Idol, according to a person briefed on the plans.

FremantleMedia, the production company behind Idol, approached NBC recently with a plan to revive the show, which was canceled at Fox and went off the air nine months ago. The two sides are not close to a deal and the discussions could very well fall apart, the person added.

American Idol, the talent show that debuted in 2002, was a monster hit for Fox, before its ratings cratered the last few years it was on the air.

It's not unheard-of for canceled shows to make a comeback: The comedy The Mindy Project found a home at Hulu after Fox cancelled it; the soapy drama Nashville went to CMT after appearing on ABC. But it is rare for a cancelled show from one of the four broadcast networks to find a new home at a rival network, and at this speed.

NBC would have the added complication of finding time for Idol, since it has a sturdy schedule and a singing competition show of its own, The Voice, which runs both in its fall and in midseason. (It also has America's Got Talent, which is a ratings success in the summer).

NBC executives are also having discussions about spinning off the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live into its own prime time show.

