Amazon to take over some Toys 'R' Us locations?

NEW YORK (Bloomberg) - Amazon has looked at the possibility of expanding its retail footprint by acquiring some locations from bankrupt Toys 'R' Us, according to sources.

The online giant is not interested in maintaining the Toys 'R' Us brand but has considered using the soon-to-be-vacant spaces for its own purposes.

Such a move would let Amazon quickly expand its brick-and-mortar presence, coming on the heels of buying Whole Foods Market and its more than 450 locations last year.

The Seattle-based company also has opened its own line of bookstores and a convenience-store concept.

Additional stores would give Amazon space to showcase its popular Echo line of devices which run on the Alexa voice-activated platform.

A bigger network of stores also would put inventory closer to where shoppers live, potentially enabling quick delivery to e-commerce customers.