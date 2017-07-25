All abuzz over pictures of photographer, 50

Age is nothing but a number, certainly for model-turned-photographer Tan Chuan Do, who simply goes by Chuando.

Pictures of him have been making the rounds on the Internet after an article on the social news website Mothership.sg swooned, "Buff 50-year-old male S'porean photographer looks like a dashing young 20-something".

He posts pictures of his muscular bod and jet-setting life under the Instagram account chuando_ chuandoandfrey, which has 152,000 followers.

He did not respond to queries from The Straits Times by press time.

Chuando and Frey Ow make up the photography duo ChuanDo & Frey and their credits include shooting the cover for pop star Janet Jackson's Discipline (2008) album. They have also worked with fashion magazine titles such as Vogue, L'Officiel and Harper's Bazaar as well as on projects with fashion house Louis Vuitton and retailer Ion Orchard Singapore.

Before his foray into photography in 1996, Chuando was one of Singapore's top male models in the late 1980s and 1990s. In the early 1990s, he walked in Milan for Italian label Verri Uomo.

He released a Mandarin album Yuan Zou Gao Fei (To Escape To Faraway Places) in 1993 under the name Chen Yufei, but music turned out to be a brief detour. With the renewed attention over his Instagram photos, radio station UFM 100.3 even dug up the record and aired a track from it yesterday morning.

Chuando set up his own modelling agency, Ave, in 1997, and discovered top Singaporean models such as Serene Chew and Colin Wee.

Boon Chan