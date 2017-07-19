Alicia Vikander on playing Lara Croft: No acting, just reacting

Alicia Vikander has bravely taken the plunge to portray adventurer Lara Croft in a reboot of the 2001 and 2003 Tomb Raider movies. "I spent my last two days of shooting in a tank and that was my 16th day being fully drenched or submerged in water," the 28-year-old told Entertainment Weekly. "For one action scene, we used the London Olympic venue for rafting. They threw me down that river - with my hands tied - about 50 times. I didn't need to act, just react!" added the Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for The Danish Girl (2015). Tomb Raider, which also stars Dominic West and Daniel Wu, is set for a March release next year.