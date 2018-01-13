Alain Delon is sick of the world

PARIS • Veteran French film star Alain Delon said on Thursday that he was so sick of the world he would be happy to die now - but wants his dog to go with him.

"I hate the times that we live in, it makes me vomit," said the 82-year-old, one of the most handsome men to grace the screen.

"Everything is false and only money counts. I will leave this world without regret," he told Paris Match magazine.

Delon, who lives alone outside Paris, said he wants his two-year-old Belgian Shepherd dog, Loubo, to die with him.

"If I go before him, I will ask the vet for us to go together. He will inject him so he can die in my arms.

"I would prefer that rather than leaving him to die of grief on my tomb," he added.

Yet, he did not rule out making room for the right woman to share his last days. He said there were about 10 candidates, "but for now, none is quite right".

He added that he might even consider breaking his vow to never remarry if the right woman "was ready to accompany me to the end".

The actor, who made his name playing pretty boy killers and cads, talked of his fear that he might be dug up after his death for DNA for a paternity test.

"I've told my daughter, 'Please don't let that happen to me when I'm dead,'" he said.

Delon has long denied he fathered a son with Nico, the late German pop star. However, his mother later adopted the boy, making him his half-brother.

Delon put down his tumultuous love life and much of his woes with women to being abandoned. His parents left him with a foster family when he was four.

"You cannot get back the love that wasn't given to me as a child. These are holes that can never be filled.

"Even when I love a woman, I feel alone. I was only four when I understood that those you love the most can abandon you."

He admitted that he had not always been the perfect gentleman. "I am like that, I do stupid things. I have been in prison. I was a little thug. All I had was my face," he said.

Yet, women have always fallen at his feet, even as a baby, he noted.

"My mother had to put a sign on my pram - 'You can look, but you can't touch'."

