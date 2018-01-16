After 38 years, The Bund still rules the hearts of fans

Chow Yun Fat and Angie Chiu in 1980 (left) and 2018.
Chow Yun Fat and Angie Chiu in 1980 (left) and 2018.Photos: MTIME, WEIBO
Published
14 min ago

(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Hong Kong’s renowned actress Angie Chiu shared a group of photos with actor Chow Yun Fat on Jan 12 on Sina Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, sparking a wave of nostalgia among Chinese Internet users.

 
Thirty-eight years ago, Chiu and Chow co-starred in Hong Kong  TV period  drama The Bund and shared an on-screen chemistry that is still considered one of the most unforgettable pairings in the history of broadcaster TVB. 
 
Dubbed the Chinese version of the classic Godfather series, The Bund was first broadcast in 1980 and became all the rage among TV viewers. Set in Shanghai in the 1920s, the drama portrays a story of  love and hatred among the gangs and the romance between Feng Chengcheng and Xu Wenqiang.
 
Due to its popularity and influence, the classic series is regarded as the “Greatest TVB series of all-time” in the hearts of many Chinese people.
 
The theme song, which shares the same Chinese title as the series and was performed by singer Frances Yip, also became a memorable Canto-pop hit.
 
Time flies, but the memory lives on and that is the magic of classic TV dramas. Here are some of the best moments from the show.

A still from the TVB drama The Bund. PHOTO: MTIME


Stills from the TVB drama The Bund. PHOTO: MTIME


Stills from the TVB drama The Bund. PHOTO: MTIME


Angie Chiu and Chow Yun Fat when they were young. PHOTO: MTIME


Chow Yun Fat and Angie Chiu when they were young. PHOTO: MTIME

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Stylish rooms with a view of Kuala Lumpur's city skyline
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals