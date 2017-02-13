Adele's Hello wins Song of the Year Grammy, moments after she flubbed in a tribute performance

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Adele's heartache ballad Hello won the Grammy on Sunday for Song of the Year, in a new triumph for the blockbuster single that marked the English singer's victorious return.

Adele and the Los Angeles producer Greg Kurstin shared the award, which recognises best songwriting.

Her win came moments after she re-started a performance in her second straight year of technical snafus.

she performed a tribute to George Michael, during which she stopped and cursed into the microphone before she apologised and said she needed to start over to get it right.

"Thank you for your patience with me and helping to create my favourite song I've ever done," Adele said as she accepted the award.

Hello beat out Beyonce's edgy Formation. It is the second time Adele has won for Song of the Year. She triumphed in 2012 with English producer Paul Epworth for Rolling In The Deep.

Hello was the first single off 25, her follow-up to her blockbuster 2011 album 21, and proved that the singer had not lost an ounce of her massive commercial power.

Adele chose not to change her winning formula of heartache ballads, with Hello forlornly describing her failed attempts to reach someone from her past to apologise.

Hello went to No. 1 in much of the world and became the first single to sell one million downloads in one week.

The music video, the first ever filmed in the high-end IMAX format and directed by Canadian film-maker Xavier Dolan, is the 10th most viewed ever on YouTube.

She performed the song to open the Grammys on Sunday. Her second song, George Michael's Fastlove in tribute to the late pop singer, went awry at the start.

She performing the song when she used profanity - bleeped out in the live telecast - and asked to start again. "I know it's live TV, I'm sorry. But I can't do it again like last year," she said.

After a short hesitation, her back-up orchestra stopped and began the song again. The problem was not immediately clear.

She was tearful at the end of the performance but had the clear support from the audience of music A-listers, who gave her a standing ovation, and from supporters on social media.

Singer Charlie Puth tweeted: "I commend Adele for starting over and making it right! Very very good."

Last year, Adele did not start over but her voice went painfully out of key. The Grammy organisers later revealed that the problem was caused when a microphone fell on the piano's strings.