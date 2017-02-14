Adele's "black friends" comment at Grammys raises eyebrows

Adele's emotional speech at the Grammys might have moved many to tears, including the woman she sang praises of, Beyonce.

But not everyone was enamoured of her tribute to the 'Crazy In Love' singer, especially when she said: "The way you make my black friends feel, is empowering."

Twitter quickly lit up with disapproval and jokes.

Adele almost had it ... right up until "the way you make my black friends feel." Oof. — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) February 13, 2017

Us when Adele got to the part about her black friends. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gMoGOGtLKM — theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 13, 2017

That was nice of Adele but "the way you make my Black friends feel" made me cringe just a 'lil, lol. Idk. — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

But Adele had supporters who came to her defence.

Yall not seriously mad at Adele for the black friends comment? Lemonade WAS for black girls, what's wrong with acknowledging that? #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NNhqvohdDk — Tee Mo (@teemo2006) February 13, 2017

I didn't find much wrong with Adele calling out what LEMONADE meant to her Black friends. Bey made that for US. She knows that. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 13, 2017

The British singer swept the music awards with 'Hello' winning Song and Record of the Year, and Album of the Year for '25'. She said Beyonce, who was in the audience, deserved to win the latter for 'Lemonade', which Adele called "monumental".