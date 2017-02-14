Adele's "black friends" comment at Grammys raises eyebrows

Adele's emotional speech at the Grammys might have moved many to tears, including the woman she sang praises of, Beyonce.
But not everyone was enamoured of her tribute to the 'Crazy In Love' singer, especially when she said: "The way you make my black friends feel, is empowering."
Twitter quickly lit up with disapproval and jokes.
But Adele had supporters who came to her defence.
The British singer swept the music awards with 'Hello' winning Song and Record of the Year, and Album of the Year for '25'. She said Beyonce, who was in the audience, deserved to win the latter for 'Lemonade', which Adele called "monumental".